Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt tests negative for Covid-19

Alia Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, has tested negative

By Glamsham Bureau
alia bhatt - the only time being negative is a good thing
Alia Bhatt | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, has tested negative. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans. Alia shared a happy snapshot on Instagram and wrote: “The only time being negative is a good thing.”

Bollywood colleagues including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Tisca Chopra expressed joy, with smileys and red hearts emojis, as did Alia’s numerous fans.

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media.

Adv.

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” when she fell sick.

Apart from “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, Alia’s kitty is full with upcoming projects like Ayan Mukerji’s adventure “Brahmastra”, “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with “Darlings”, a mother-daughter drama also featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Adv.
Source@aliaabhatt
Previous articlePratibha Ranta couldn’t recognise herself in turban, moustache!
Next articleAustralian hit show ‘Detective McLean’ on MX Player
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates