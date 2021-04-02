Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she has isolated herself and is in quarantine at home.

“Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

Alia’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had got infected with Covid a few weeks back. However, he has now recovered.

Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which also stars Ranbir.

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, Karan Johar’s “Takht” and Jasmeet K. Reen’s “Darlings”, which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.

–IANS

anj/vnc