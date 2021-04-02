BollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she has isolated herself and is in quarantine at home.

“Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

Alia’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had got infected with Covid a few weeks back. However, he has now recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which also stars Ranbir.

Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, Karan Johar’s “Takht” and Jasmeet K. Reen’s “Darlings”, which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEkta Kapoor excited as Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Goodbye’ goes on floors
Next articleMovie Review | Nomadland: Chloe Zhao sets up a bittersweet story
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates