Alia Bhatt wants to go on vacation, 'but not solo'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt wants to go on a vacation, but not on a solo trip. The actress made the confession while playing a ‘True or False’ game with fans on Tuesday, on Instagram Stories.

Asked by a fan if she wanted to go on a vacation, Alia stated she is not in the mood for solo outings.

“You kinda wanna leave everything and go on a solo vaca,” asked the fan.

“True but not solo,” Alia replied.

She made several other admissions in the course of the game. Among these was a revelation that she was not a big fan of shopping — or cooking, for that matter.

When one fan asked if she loved shopping, Alia said: “False. I don’t love shopping. I don’t like shopping. If you take me into a store I get very very confused and I kind of come out very soon, but online shopping has changed a lot of things for me.”

She also revealed that she loves potato and chocolate: “Fully true. Aloo and chocolate are my favourite”, confessing that she likes homemade Indian food.

One fan asked if she was a cat person or dog person, to which Alia said she loves cats as well as dogs.

A fan asked if she loves cooking, to which Alia shared a fun video of her eating and saying: “No, only eating.”

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch, and SS Rajamouli’s ambitious upcoming film, “RRR”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

