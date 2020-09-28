Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as the actor turned 38 on Monday.

Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Happy Birthday 8.” She completed her message with a red heart emoji.

Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir’s father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year.

Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Commenting on Alia’s post, fans of the two actors expressed good wishes.

A section of netizens, however, were in the mood to spread toxicity on Ranbir’s special day. They commented on the Alia’s post alleging that Ranbir was a drug addict because he is present in the video of Karan Johar’s house party last year. The video, originally shared on social media by Johar, recently went viral and made headlines with netizens speculating that drugs were being consumed at the party.

–IANS

abh/vnc