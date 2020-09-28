Home Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt wished rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with a red heart emoji as the actor turned 38 on Monday.

Sharing a photo of a smiling Ranbir posing with his birthday cake, Alia wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Happy Birthday 8.” She completed her message with a red heart emoji.

Rumoured lovebirds Ranbir and Alia were reportedly living in during the recent nationwide lockdown. Alia was also spotted at the funeral of Ranbir’s father, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 this year.

Advtg.

Speculative reports did the rounds a while back suggesting that the two stars were planning to tie the knot later this year.

Commenting on Alia’s post, fans of the two actors expressed good wishes.

A section of netizens, however, were in the mood to spread toxicity on Ranbir’s special day. They commented on the Alia’s post alleging that Ranbir was a drug addict because he is present in the video of Karan Johar’s house party last year. The video, originally shared on social media by Johar, recently went viral and made headlines with netizens speculating that drugs were being consumed at the party.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleLavanya Trpathi is a 'drama queen'!
Next articleWhen Raghav Juyal wore his mother's suit during lockdown

Related Articles

News

Ex-Dharma man's lawyer's statement mischievous: NCB

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday refuted the claims made by some that Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer associated...
Read more
News

Ram Charan completes 13 years as actor, says he 'cherished every bit of it'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan completed 13 years as an actor on Monday. He says while he has had his share...
Read more
News

Farhan Akhtar opens up on 'vitriolic news reporting'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday spoke out against what he feels is vitriolic news reporting."Combined with Lata-ji's birthday and Shaheed...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji 1

Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' to be out on Oct 29 as film...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his...
Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji 2

'Pataakha' turns 2: Sanya Malhotra shares special 'yaadein'

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji 2

Ex-Dharma man's lawyer's statement mischievous: NCB

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji 2

When Raghav Juyal wore his mother's suit during lockdown

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji 2

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji 2

Lavanya Trpathi is a 'drama queen'!

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks