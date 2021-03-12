ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit Shiv temple, for ‘something special’

Alia Bhatt was spotted along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the Mukteshwar Temple

By Glamsham Bureau
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor in an instagram post
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor (phot credit: instagram)
Alia Bhatt was spotted along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The actress was dressed in traditional attire, in a bright red suit with a matching mask, during her temple visit on Thursday night. Asked to take off the mask for paparazzi, the actress indulged rather reluctantly.”It is not fair to take off the mask even for spotting,” she said.

With her rumoured boyfriend having tested Covid positive, did she ask for something special? Did she pray for health and recovery perhaps? “I have asked for something special but cannot share it with you,” she replied.

Ranbir, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been receiving treatment at home, in isolation.

Meanwhile, Alia shared a social media note on Thursday assuring fans that as she has tested negative, and that she would resume work.

At the temple with Alia, friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was seen in white kurta and pyjamas. The priest at the mandir had applied three lines of Tripundra in sandalwood on their foreheads. Ekta Kapoor also visited the same temple, but of course a little later.

