Bollywood News

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde's song 'Botta Bomma' gets over 450 million views

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and actress Pooja Hegde, became an instant hit on release earlier this year, and the popular track of the film, Botta Bomma, has now garnered over 450 million views.

An excited Pooja took to Instagram stories to share the news. She posted a still from the song. It has “#BUTTABOMMA 450 Million+ views” written on it.

On the image, she wrote: “This one has become unstoppable… Thank you for all the love.”

The song was released on Youtube in February this year. It currently has 450,913,957 views.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.

Botta Bomma had even become a blockbuster on short-video making application TikTok. Users were seen performing the superhit hook step from the number.

–IANS

dc/vnc

