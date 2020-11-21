Advtg.
Bollywood News

Allu Arjun’s musical birthday gift to daughter

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun shared a special musical surprise for daughter Arha on her fourth birthday, thanking her for bringing joy in his life.

The star has recreated maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s iconic title song of Mani Ratnam’s 1990 film, “Anjali”. The song video titled “Arha’s Anjali” is headlined by the birthday girl herself. The song has been choreographed by Ganeshswamy.

The video also features Arha’s brother Allu Ayaan, cousin Yuvaan, paternal grandfather Allu Aravind, grand uncle Dr K. Venkateswara Rao and maternal grandfather K. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

Arjun also took to Twitter and Instagram to share a photo with his daughter Arha, and share a birthday note.

“Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha . Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel,: he wrote with a picture where he poses with his daughter.

Arjun will soon be seen Koratala Siva’s next film. Some time back, Arjun shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022.

–IANS

sug/vnc

