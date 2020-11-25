Allu Sirish shares his least favourite part of shooting

Advtg.

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (IANS) Telugu star Allu Sirish has shared his least favourite part of shooting, on his latest post on social media.

Sirish posted two pictures on Instagram Stories. In the first image, Sirish is seen sitting in front of the mirror waiting for his shot.

For the caption, he wrote: “My least favourite part of shoot: Waiting in the vanity van for the shot.”

Sirish did not disclose what he is shooting for.

The second picture shows him doing a complicated yoga pose.

“I was lying about yoga. I’m actually trying to be Magic Mike!” he wrote alongside the picture.

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film “Gouravam”, was last seen on screen in the Telugu film “ABCD: American Born Confused Desi”.

Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.

–IANS

