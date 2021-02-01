Aly Goni turns uncle again, Jasmin says news will make him 'go crazy'

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has become an uncle again. His sister Illham delivered a baby girl at a Jammu hospital. Aly’s rumoured love interest Jasmin Bhasin says he will be ecstatic when he gets the news.

Ilham, already a mother to triplets Darain, Ibadat and Ibrahim, delivered on Sunday night.

“I am very happy and super excited. Aly will go crazy when he will get to know about this. I am very attached to Ilham and her babies, and I was eagerly waiting to hear the news. I can’t wait to see the baby now and as soon as Aly comes we will definitely go to spend time with the babies,” Jasmin told IANS.

Aly’s mother Ruby Goni said: “Mother and baby are doing fine. We are very happy but missing Aly since we know how close he is to his niece and nephews and we can’t wait for him to meet the baby. He is playing really well (in Bigg Boss), and we wish him all the best. “

During the family week, Aly had asked Ilham about the due date to which she had then said: “Abhi time hai (there is time),” and Aly was quick to reply: “Mere birthday pe karna (deliver on my birthday!” Aly’s birthday is on February 25.

Aly is currently a housemate in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He was devastated when Jasmin was voted out from the game but has continued creating buzz in the show.

