Amaal Mallik: Armaan giving me a hard time

Composer Amaal Mallik gushes about his brother Armaan Malik, saying the latter gives him a hard time choosing new compliments for his singing skills.

Armaan and Amaal came together for the song “Kya kiya hai tune” for the web series “Broken But Beautiful 3”, a romance drama.

“Armaan seems to be giving me a hard time choosing new compliments for his singing. Each time he delivers, I realise this guy can probably sing any genre with ease. This doesn’t go to only prove his singing ability but his emotional intelligence as well,” Amaal said.

He is happy with the response to the song. “The response to ‘Kya kiya hai tune’ has once again reinstated my faith in creating similar songs of this genre. Melodically speaking, the tune had to have the freshness, the feeling of newly being in love. The objective was to capture the emotion between the end and beginning of something extraordinary,” said Amaal.

“An underlayer of gratefulness also had to come through lyrics as my director Priyanka (Ghose) wanted to speak about how loving you has made me feel alive all over again, and that I believe was achieved beautifully,” he added.

“I have a very decent understanding of the figments of love as I have seen serious and broken people around me, and sometimes my relationship issues to have helped me to gather thoughts for my songs,” Amaal added.

“Coupling him (Armaan) on the song is the talented Palak Muchchal,” said Amaal, adding: “In ‘Kya kiya hain tune’ she sounds effortless and breezy, despite her parts being tough to execute due to the pitch not being very favourable for a female vocal range.”

The 10-episode “Broken But Beautiful 3” streams on ALTBalaji.