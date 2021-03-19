ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amaal Mallik: Lockdown gave me time to experiment with 'Saina' music

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Samarth Goyal

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Composer-singer Amaal Mallik is thankful for lockdown in a way. It gave him time to create the score of “Saina”, particularly the anthem song “Parinda”.

“Honestly, it was a bit frustrating at times, but it did give me that time to experiment with the music. I wanted to, for example, do something different for ‘Parinda’, since it is the anthem for the film. It was only possible during lockdown, because the film had gotten delayed that I got the time to work on it and that’s when I decided to work with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for the film. Overall, the four years didn’t really mean that I had to change the sound a lot,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music took four years to be completed. Mallik admits that was “frustrating”, but at the same time was totally worth it “because I got the chance to work with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra”.

Today, as the biopic of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal is ready for release, Amaal is “nervous and excited at the same time”.

“I am really nervous and excited at the same,” he laughs as he talks to IANS over the phone. “It is a special project and everything was really done with a lot of passion. I am really looking forward to seeing how people react to the music in the film,” adds Mallik, who has not only composed the songs in the film, but also created the background score.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time that the 30-year-old was asked to create a background score for a film. The process, Mallik says, helped him create his songs even better.

“It was a really big deal for me that I got to work on both — the songs and the background score. How it helped me in creating songs was that I knew what kind of music would accompany before and after a particular song. So I knew the exact emotion, the exact soundscape, and that really helped me a lot when it came to the songs,” he says adding that creating background score is not as easy.

“It (background score) is a challenge for sure. I remember learning a lot of things about background music from Salim Merchant sir (of Salim-Suleiman composer duo), and he told me the importance of silences. Sometimes, silence conveys more about a particular situation than music, and understanding that part of background scoring is very important,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a movie like Saina, which is a biopic on one of the biggest athletes in India, there are many highs and lows. The approach, to create music cannot be linear. You have to make music that is not only inspiring and passionate, but also real,” he adds.

–IANS

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKamal, Sathiyan, Manika, Sutirtha qualify for Tokyo Olympics (Ld)
Next articleShows that ditched TV for OTT platforms
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

All England C'Ships: Sindhu through, Saina out in 1st round

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 18 (IANS) PV Sindhu went through to the second round of the All England Open Championship with a 21-11, 21-17 win...
Read more
Sports

All England Open: All Indian shuttlers cleared to play (3rd ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, March 17 (IANS) All Indian badminton players have been cleared to compete at the All England Open Championships, starting...
Read more
Sports

Prannoy, Verma, Chopra test Covid positive at All England (2nd Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Men's singles players HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma and mixed doubles player Pranaav Jerry Chopra are...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Aahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister's help for parents

Hansal Mehta reacts to 'The Big Bull' comparison with 'Scam 1992'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday reacted to a netizen comparing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film "The Big Bull" with his...

Radhika Madan: Not many TV actors want to bring down their ego

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan has made a mark as a Bollywood actress with her roles in "Angrezi Medium",...

Armie Hammer booked as suspect in rape-sexual assault case

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been booked as a suspect by Los Angeles Police Department for alleged rape and...

Surbhi Jyoti decodes chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the...

Facebook working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Facebook on Friday said it is working on Instagram for kids under age 13 where parents will have...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates