Bollywood News

Amaal Mallik to make pop debut with romantic ballad Tu mera nahi

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer Amaal Mallik enters the pop space with his single, Tu mera nahi.

The romantic ballad is composed and sung by Mallik and the lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag. The pop single explores themes of love, separation and moving on.

“I always intended to create non-film music for myself and I’m thrilled that ‘Tu mera nahi’ is finally happening. This is the first time I am singing, composing and featuring the music video and I really hope that I do justice to my fans, and manage to give them something they love and goes beyond their expectations,” Amaal said.

“My music career took off in Dubai and this year I got to shoot my first single there. So in a lot of ways, with ‘Tu mera nahi;, life has come full circle for me. My label and my director Arif have been really amazing, both musically and creatively. They let me explore music and they gave me the creative freedom every artist deserves so that I can put my soul out there for people to see me as who I truly am,” he added.

The music video features Amaal and actor Aditi Budhathoki. The audio of “Tu mera nahi’ will be released on November 5.

In Bollywood, Amaal made his mark scoring music for films such as “Kabir Singh”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Airlift”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

