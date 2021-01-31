ADVERTISEMENT
Amanda Seyfried on why Gary Oldman is the 'perfect person to work with'

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried feels Oscar-winning veteran Gary Oldman is the perfect co-actor to work with.

“Gary is the perfect person to work with, because he’s not precious. If he’s feeling insecure or frustrated, or he can’t remember a line, or whatever it is that frustrates the hell out of people, it goes in and it goes out,” Seyfried told Variety, contactmusic.com reported.

“You don’t have to touch him with kid gloves or walk on eggshells around him. He just moves on from the moment and just stays present, and it’s really amazing,” she added.

Seyfried worked with Oldman last year in David Fincher’s “Mank”. The OTT-released biopic had Oldman playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, popular as Mank in Hollywood. Fincher’s film gives an account of an eventful phase in Mank’s life when he was developing the screenplay of the 1941 classic “Citizen Kane”, for which he would win an Oscar. Amanda Seyfried plays actress Marion Davies in “Mank”.

