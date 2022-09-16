Amazon lines up five short films for first-ever Mini Movie Festival

Come September 22, and as many as five short films depicting slice of life stories, are set to premiere on Amazon mini TV, the free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV. The free video streaming service on Friday announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind movie festival – Mini Movie Festival.

This ambitious project of Amazon miniTV aims to bring together a diverse set of stories and an ensemble of talented actors across a bouquet of short films ranging from romance to legal dramas.

“As we present a powerhouse of talent, renowned production houses, and skillful directors, we hope to deliver some meaningful and impactful stories through this initiative,” said, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

The films, ‘Conditions Apply’, ‘Vakeel Babu’, ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’, ‘Good Morning’ and ‘The List’, are powered by a cast of artists including Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shreya Chaudhry, Angad Bedi, Kirti Kulhari, RJ Malishka among many others who play multiple characters across various movies from the line up.

“Launching our two mini-movies, ‘Conditions Apply’ and ‘Good Morning’, with their first-ever Mini Movie Festival, is absolutely amazing. Conditions Apply is a classic relationship drama with a twist, we explore the idea of love and the things we do to find closure after a breakup. ‘Good Morning’ is a story of a multitasking super mom. We intend to inspire viewers with this tale of motherhood,” said Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment.

“Written and Directed by debutante Gaurav Dave and Helmed by the fabulously talented Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi, ‘The List’ takes an incisive look into the life of an urban Indian couple in their early 30s.” said Malvika Khatri of Roy Kapur Films.