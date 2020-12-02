Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now stream music videos

San Francisco, Dec 2 (IANS) In a bid to take on YouTube, Amazon’s premium music subscription service ‘Amazon Music Unlimited’ has received a new update that brings the ability to stream music videos from the platform.
One will now see music videos in a new section in search results and on artist pages. There will even be music video playlists available, plus the ability to switch between the music video or just the audio.
The debut of music videos comes after Amazon brought its X-Ray feature to the service for US and UK customers in November as a way to display behind-the-scenes trivia and “fun facts” about currently playing tracks, reports The Verge.
Amazon Music Unlimited costs $8 monthly for Prime members and the standard $10/month for non-Prime subscribers.
On top of music videos, the subscription gives access to a catalogue of 70 million songs and offline listening. One can download the latest version of the Music app from the Play Store.
–IANS
wh/bg