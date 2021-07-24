‘The Wheel of Time’ poster released

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television today revealed the teaser poster for the upcoming Amazon Original fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’. The teaser poster was first revealed during the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, where showrunner Rafe Judkins’ (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove) also confirmed that the series will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021.

‘The Wheel of Time’ is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all-time, with over 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove).

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level), Ted Field of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

Rosamund Pike will serve as Producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.