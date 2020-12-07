Bollywood News

Amazon Prime Video comes out with social viewing experience in India

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) With the new normal in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is out with a social viewing experience feature, which will allow the users to watch content together.

On Monday, the streamer launched Watch Party in India, a native social viewing experience.

With the feature, customers will be able to choose from thousands of titles available in Prime Video’s SVOD (subscription video on demand) catalogue that includes Originals such “The Family Man”, “Mirzapur”, “Inside Edge” and “Made In Heaven”, besides global titles including “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Boys”, “Hunters”, “Fleabag”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, and “Borat: Subsequent Movie”.

The users will be able to host and participate in Watch Party, providing synchronised playback that the host controls, and a chat feature to communicate with participants.

Watch Party can accommodate up to 100 participants per session.

–IANS

sug/vnc

