American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Singers Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were the big winners at the American Music Awards 2020.

Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the show here on Sunday night. With Covid-19 protocols in place, the show had multiple live performances, in person presenters and even a small audience, reports cnn.com.

Artist of the year, the top prize of the night, went to Swift, who was unable to accept the award in person. Swift also won Music Video of The Year and Favourite Female Pop Artist. With these three trophies, Swift broke her own record for the highest number of AMA wins. She now has 32 AMAs.

The Weeknd won Favorite Male Artist: Soul/R&B, Favorite Album: soul/R&B for “After Hours”, and Favorite Song: Soul/R&B for “Heartless”.

BTS won Favorite Social Artist. The Korean band also got the Favorite Duo or Group award. Justin Bieber was named the Favorite Male Artist: Pop/Rock, and Lady Gaga was given the Favorite Artist Electronic Dance Music Honour. Becky G bagged the Favorite Female Latin Artist award, a new category at the AMAs.

Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their new single, “Monster”. Bieber also performed two of his hit singles, “Lonely” and “Holy”.

Katy Perry took the stage for the first time since becoming a mother in August, and performed “Only love” with Darius Rucker.

–IANS

nn/vnc