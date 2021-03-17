ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amin Hajee: Kunal Kapoor is a man of his words

'Koi Jaane Na' director Amin Hajee says after meeting Kunal Kapoor I realised that he was definitely the right guy

By Glamsham Editorial
Kunal Kapoor and Amin Hajee
Kunal Kapoor and Amin Hajee
ADVERTISEMENT

Kunal Kapoor will be seen in Amin Hajee‘s upcoming psychological thriller, Koi Jaane Na. The talented actor will be coming back to the big screens after his last release, Gold. Koi Jane Na pairs Kunal Kapoor with Amyra Dastur.

Amin Hajee will be making his directorial debut with Koi Jaane Na. When quizzed why he wanted Kunal Kapoor for his debut film he said, “So, firstly I chose Kunal because he suited the role of the character, Kabir Kapoor, the hero! Then I went and met him and after meeting him I realised that he was definitely the right guy, not just because he suited the role to the T, but because of the person that he is.”

Further adding he said, “He had been a friend of mine for a while, we had known each other because of Aamir Khan and because of Rang De Basanti and we became friends, but we were not the best of friends so I didn’t know him as much as I got to know him when I started to interact with him as a professional who would be a part of my film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his interactions, Amin added, “And that time I came to know in my brief interactions that he is a solid guy, who is a man of his words. He’s not the typical star that might say yes to you once on a whim just to keep you hanging and dangling and then walk away from you when you would go and follow things up and you would not get any solid reply, he was not that kind of guy.”

The debut director also added, “Always honest, forthcoming, always a call away, would always call me back if I couldn’t get through to him the first time. So those were very amazing traits in him.”

Kunal Kapoor has taken on varied roles over the years. With his most memorable performance in Rang De Basanti and his known well for his charming personality and good looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amin Hajee film is slated for the big screens from the 2nd of April.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle Go crosses 500M installs on Play Store
Next articleAmazon Prime Video to co-produce Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
Read more
News

Elli AvrRam flaunts 'sexy quirky socks' from song she shot with Aamir Khan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam on Tuesday took to social media to flaunt her new pair of "sexy quirky...
Read more
Feature

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Subhash Ghai got nostalgic on a throwback picture with six stars while picturising a song 'pyar ki Ganga bahe' on communal harmony
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates