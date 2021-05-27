Kunal Kapoor-Amyra Dastoor’s ‘Koi Jaane Na’ to stream from 27th

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video announces the digital premiere of ‘Koi Jaane Na’ on 27th May, 2021 with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The Bollywood suspense thriller is the directorial debut of Amin Hajee who played the mute drummer, Bagha, in Lagaan (2001). Produced by T-series and Amin Hajee Film Company, the movie also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Atul Kulkarni and Karim Hajee with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Elli Avrram.

‘Koi Jaane Na’ is a suspense thriller that follows Kabir Kapoor (Kunal Kapoor) a novelist who has divorced his wife, Rashmi (Vidya Malvade) for cheating on him with his publisher Randeep (Randeep Arya). Heartbroken, he goes to a quiet hill station where he finds love again with Suhana (Amyra Dastur). Caught in a bout of writer’s block, Kabir starts ghost writing murder mystery novels about a fictitious character called Zaraan Khan.

The lines between reality and fiction begin to blur when Kabir’s mystery novel comes to life and he is considered the prime suspect in the sudden killing spree that has haunted the town. When Kabir becomes the prime suspect of two murders that bear an uncanny resemblance to the murders in his novels.

With groovy tracks like ‘Har Funn Maula’ featuring a cameo by Aamir Khan and Elli Avram, the twisted tale is bound to take you on a roller-coaster ride of suspense and thrill with a perfect blend of romance.