Amit Sadh’s message for fans, from Dubai

Amit Sadh addressed the fact that he has been away from social media for a while.

By Glamsham Bureau
Amit Sadh has a message for fans
Amit Sadh (pic courtesy: instagram)
Amit Sadh is currently in Dubai, is not very active on social media accounts anymore. He posted a video message for his followers in the Instagram story section. Amit Sadh addressed the fact that he has been away from social media for a while.

In the video, he said, “Hi guys, I want to say to all my fans that over the last few weeks I have been inactive because I have been caught up with my fitness training. I know I have not been able to interact with you all but I hugely appreciate that all of you have been very patient.”

Amit further added saying, “A lot of you know have questions about what’s brewing next but I think in life it’s very important sometimes to dig in and find solitude, reflect, and come back stronger. Which I am gonna do soon and you all will be able to see me soon enough. But it doesn’t mean I am coming back to Mumbai very soon (laughs). It’s just a midpoint interval, where I come and tell that I love you all and you mean the world to me. Please be patient and I will be back soon to entertain all of you. I love you all.”

The actor was recently seen in web series like “Breath: Into The Shadows”, “Avrodh: The Siege Within” and “Jeet Ki Zid”.

