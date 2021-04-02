Amit Sadh says giving look tests is his favourite part of job as actor

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday shared that giving look tests for roles is his favourite part of the job.

Amit took to Instagram to share a photograph where he is sitting with a serious expression on the face. “#looktest,” he captioned the photo.

Commenting on his post, a fan wrote: “Do you need to give any tests after having such looks.”

Replying to the comment, Amit wrote: “Always, it’s not about the looks, it’s about getting the characteristics, clothes, look, walk and so many things in order. Lots of trial and error until you find the right chord, which the director likes and approves and it is close to the script/screenplay. I love this part of my job the most. Finding and creating the character I play. Sorry about the gyan, wanted to share.”

Amir’s comment explaining why actors need to give look tests, was liked by a lot of netizens and fans. However, the actor did not divulge which project he gave the look test for.

