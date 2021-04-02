BollywoodNews

Amit Sadh says giving look tests is his favourite part of job as actor

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday shared that giving look tests for roles is his favourite part of the job.

Amit took to Instagram to share a photograph where he is sitting with a serious expression on the face. “#looktest,” he captioned the photo.

Commenting on his post, a fan wrote: “Do you need to give any tests after having such looks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the comment, Amit wrote: “Always, it’s not about the looks, it’s about getting the characteristics, clothes, look, walk and so many things in order. Lots of trial and error until you find the right chord, which the director likes and approves and it is close to the script/screenplay. I love this part of my job the most. Finding and creating the character I play. Sorry about the gyan, wanted to share.”

Amir’s comment explaining why actors need to give look tests, was liked by a lot of netizens and fans. However, the actor did not divulge which project he gave the look test for.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNamit Das gets nostalgic about 'Aarya' shoot
Next articleTv actor Manit Joura back to work after testing Covid negative
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates