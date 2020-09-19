Home Bollywood News

Amit Sadh shoots 18 hours a day for upcoming web series

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor Amit Sadh has been shooting for 18 hours every day in the city for his upcoming web series, Zidd.

“I’ve been keeping super occupied and have been continuously shooting for 18 hours everyday in Patiala,” informed Amit, about his current work schedule.

The series narrates stories of a bunch of people who never give up and overcome all hardship in life.

The actor recently took to Instagram and thanked fans for their response to his work, saying: “And the love keeps pouring everydayy! I feel humbled with each one of them. I’m not very prompt these days as you know I am giving it my all to #Zidd, but I will always come back to you with all my heart !! Continue being ferocious with your dreams and keep loving more. Love you all!” –IANS/nn/vnc

