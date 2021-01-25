ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Sadh: Try to live the life of character in all roles

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh has opened up on his new web series Jeet Ki Zid, saying he didn’t need a second thought to decide on taking up the role.

Amir plays Major Deep Singh Sengar in the series, based on the incredibly true of the soldier.

“The story of Major Deep Singh Sengar was really intense and inspiring. When I first got to hear it, I was touched and knew this is the one story I would definitely do without a second thought. For all the roles I do, including this one, I really try to live the life of the character,” he said.

Jeet Ki Zid is inspired by the story of Special Forces Officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar, who was left paralysed waist down during Kargil War. While doctors did not give him much of a chance, Major Sengar fought against all odds to spring back in life.

The show also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, Jeet Ki Zid airs on Zee5.

