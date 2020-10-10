Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Amit Sadh's new revelation is about being in love

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has shared a picture depicting him when he is in love.

Amit, a biking enthusiast, posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen admiring the sunset with his bike parked nearby.

“This is when I am in LOVE !” he wrote alongside the image.

Advtg.

Amit will next be seen in the web-series “Zidd”, an action-packed war series.

On the film front, Amit was last seen on screen in “Shakuntala Devi” starring Vidya Balan. The film, directed by Anu Menon, was about Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the “human computer”.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJagjit Singh’s 9th death anniversary: Film & music fraternity pay tribute
Next articleSaqib Saleem on trolls: Never met them, how can I be affected by them?

Related Articles

Feature

5 movies to watch this Gandhi Jayanti

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Enjoy Gandhi-giri in its finest this Gandhi Jayanti by watching these 5 movies over the long weekend
Read more
News

Radhika Madan: SRK, Vidya Balan and Sushant Singh Rajput inspire me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan says she drew inspiration to join films from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.Radhika was a well-known face in...
Read more
News

'Pataakha' turns 2: Sanya Malhotra shares special 'yaadein'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared a few special moments from her film, Pataakha, which released two years ago on this...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Amit Sadh's new revelation is about being in love 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Amit Sadh's new revelation is about being in love 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Amit Sadh's new revelation is about being in love 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks