Amit Sial’s selfie game is strong

Adv.

Actor Amit Sial who is usually seen sharing his work pictures and videos on social media, took a different route on Saturday afternoon. In his new Instagram post, the actor shares a selfie looking down into the camera with a residential highrise in the background.

“I see ya’ll,” he wrote along with the post.

The actor had his own share of struggles crossing over from theatre to films, and he started out with small roles in films like “Love, Sex Aur Dhokha”, “Phas Gaye Re Obama” and “Sonchiriya”.

Adv.

The digital space came as a saviour and revived his career.

Sial got noticed in the digital space for his work in the series “Inside Edge season one” and then there has been no looking back.

The actor has lately been synonymous with many popular web shows such as “Maharani”, “Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega”, “Mirzapur”, “Smoke”, “Kathmandu Connection”, “Rangbaaz Phirse”,”Hostages”, “Damage” and “A Simple Murder”.