Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah, Tanishq Bagchi to perform at Global Citizen Live

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Artistes Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah and Tanishq Bagchi will be performing as part of the coveted Global Citizen Live’s Concert.

Mumbai recently was listed again as part of the global event, which will be held on September 25.

Besides these main headliners, singers Aastha Gill, Zara Khan, Nikhita Gandhi and Yasser Desai will also be performing.

Speaking about this year’s Global Citizen Live, music composer and singer Amit Trivedi says: “I am excited to be a part of the Global Citizen Live 2021. I believe in the causes supported by Global Citizen and stand in solidarity with artistes all around the world in support. I am looking forward to performing at the iconic Gateway of India.”

Adding to this, musical duo Ajay-Atul, who have given multiple Hindi and Marathi blockbusters say: “We have utmost respect for everyone who is underprivileged, marginalized and everyone who is a victim of vices in the world. We are waiting for the day when we will voice our empathy on the Global Citizen platform.”

The event will be hosted by actor Anil Kapoor and see well known names from the film industry in attendance.

Expressing his optimism towards the upcoming event, Badshah said: “I feel the time has come when the younger generation makes a firm resolve against the longstanding global issues such as extreme poverty, famine, vaccine distribution and reversing environmental damage. I believe in the vigour with which this generation will voice its concerns with the global ethos at Global Citizen Live 2021.”

The event will mark appearances by Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

–IANS

ym/kr