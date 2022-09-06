Amitabh Bachchan gives credit for his versatility to producers, directors, writers

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who will be turning 80 next month, has portrayed countless characters on the silver screen and has made each one of them unique even while he did a barrage of angry young man characters penned by Salim-Javed. Recently, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Good Bye’, the senior actor gave the entire credit of portraying varied characters to producers, writers and directors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch, Big B who attended the event virtually, told media, “The actual credit behind me keeping the monotony at bay with my characters goes to the very many producers, directors and writers whom I have had the privilege to work with over the years.”

Giving the reason behind his statement, he mentioned, “As actors, we perform according to the source material given to us. In addition, filmmaking is a collaborative art, bahut saare log mil ke ek film banaate hain (a lot of people come together to make a film), I cannot take the entire credit behind all my characters.”

“So yes, if something goes wrong, you should catch hold of producers, directors and writers”, the superstar added in a lighter vein.