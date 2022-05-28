scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter paints wall to highlight menstrual hygiene

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Day by painting a wall at Ghatkopar East here on Saturday.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle of her painting the wall, Navya Naveli wrote: “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day. This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly.”

- Advertisement -

Sharing the picture, she captioned it: “Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day!” After her post, her mother, Shweta Bachchan, gushingly wrote: “Navyaaaaaa. Love you and proud of you baby.”

Her sentiments were shared by a number of netizens, who praised Navya Naveli for spreading a positive message.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKartik Aaryan digs into papad-rice at a roadside stall at 2 a.m.
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Rubina Dilaik

Nora Fatehi

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,424FansLike
52,239FollowersFollow
7,087FollowersFollow
60,048FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US