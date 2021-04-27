Amitabh Bachchan announces ‘Jai Hanuman’ for ‘Ramyug’

Adv.

The recent announcement and teaser of MX Original Series ‘Ramyug’ has taken the industry by storm – redefining the grandeur and bringing alive the magnificence of one of India’s greatest eras.

Today, Amitabh Bachchan has announced the mesmerising ‘Jai Hanuman’ music video, the vocals of which have been given by none other than the megastar himself and it also features Ustad Zakir Hussain. Rahul Sharma is the music director for this special rendition with lyrics penned by Aman Akshar.

Director Kunal Kohli is slated to retell the most epic tale with this series, which is touted to be the biggest show in the upcoming weeks.

T 3888 – जो सुमिरै हनुमत का नाम । उसके बनें सब बिगड़े काम ।।



श्री हनुमान जयंती के पावन पर्व पर आप तथा आपके परिवार की सुख समृद्धि और आयुष्य की प्रार्थना के साथ प्रस्तुत हैं एक नवीन धार्मिक रचना * जय हनुमान * आगामी फिल्म *रामयुग* से। 🌺🙏🌺



Link : https://t.co/gJXm7DiXLO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 27, 2021

All episodes of this magnum opus will soon be available to stream on MX Player. Stay tuned for the launch of its trailer on 29 April.