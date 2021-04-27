Adv.
Amitabh Bachchan announces ‘Jai Hanuman’ for ‘Ramyug’

Amitabh Bachchan announces the mesmerising 'Jai Hanuman' music video for kunal-kohli’s ‘Ramyug’

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Rahul Sharma 'Jai Hanuman' for Kunal Kohli's 'Ramyug'
The recent announcement and teaser of MX Original Series ‘Ramyug’ has taken the industry by storm – redefining the grandeur and bringing alive the magnificence of one of India’s greatest eras.

Watch the full video of the song below:

Today, Amitabh Bachchan has announced the mesmerising ‘Jai Hanuman’ music video, the vocals of which have been given by none other than the megastar himself and it also features Ustad Zakir Hussain. Rahul Sharma is the music director for this special rendition with lyrics penned by Aman Akshar.

Director Kunal Kohli is slated to retell the most epic tale with this series, which is touted to be the biggest show in the upcoming weeks.

All episodes of this magnum opus will soon be available to stream on MX Player. Stay tuned for the launch of its trailer on 29 April.

