Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan makes people around him comfortable: 'Chehre' director

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Rumy Jafry, who directs Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the film “Chehre”, feels both actors were apt for the project.

Talking about Big B, Rumy says it was his honour to have got the chance to direct him.

“The best part about working with Amit ji is that he makes people around him comfortable, It’s like one won’t feel that one is around ‘the legendary Amitabh Bachchan’. He makes a smooth bond and connection with co-stars. So, while shooting all the scenes, the chemistry looks effortless,” he says.

He adds: “I think there won’t be even a single person in our industry who wouldn’t want to work with Amitabh Bachchan. I feel fortunate that I got an opportunity to work with him as a writer in my early days. The first film I did as a director was with Amit ji back in 2008. Now, with ‘Chehre’, I am happy that I got an opportunity to direct him again.”

Talking about working with Emraan, Rumy says that he was perfect for the role.

“This is the first time that I am working with Emraan. Initially, while thinking about this character, we could only visualise Emraan for it. He was perfect for this role. He is a dedicated and disciplined actor and is always prepared with his scenes and lines. He is a very focused actor on set,” he says.

“Chehre” also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and will release on April 9.

–IANS

anj/vnc

