ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan offers definition of good friend

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood star and icon Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday offered the definition of a good friend. The actor said a good friend could be compared to white colour and explained why he feels this way.

“Good friends are like white colour, if you mix any colour in white, a new colour can be formed. But even if all colours of the world are mixed together, it cannot create white,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi.

Last week, the veteran actor took to social media to celebrate his film “Black” completing 16 years of its release date. Talking about the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Big B (also referred to Amitabh Bachchan) said “Black” is a movie which was made way ahead of its time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been 16 years… since Debraj Sahai. “Black”…a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted that it has engraved its existence in everyone’s heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali,” Amitabh Bachchan recently shared on Instagram.

In the critically acclaimed film, Big B played Debraj Sahai, teacher of a differently-abled girl ‘Michelle McNally’ born with visual and hearing impairment. The character of Michelle was played by actress Rani Mukerji.

On the work front, Bachchan is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film “MayDay”. Directed and produced by Devgn, “MayDay” also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/khz/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAbhishek Banerjee: I'm actor by default, so I can be casting director by default
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Watch Trailer – ‘Drishyam 2’ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller: Mohanlal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says Drishyam 2 will take forward the legacy of the franchise, dispelling all theories and answering all questions. The trailer of...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan shares a unique thought on a special day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan wished his son Abhishek Bachchan with a rather unique thought.
Read more
News

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his distinct look in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates once again with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in the upcoming film Anek, and his...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Abhishek Banerjee: I'm actor by default, so I can be casting...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Abhishek Banerjee says being an actor helps him understand characters, acting and the brief of a director. In turn,...

Anupam Kher shares his portfolio pictures taken in 1981

Shahid Kapoor flaunts his 'laid back vibes'

Varun posts video while going back home to his wife

'Gandii Baat' actress Gehana Vasisth held for shooting porn videos

Bhumi Pednekar trying to get back to routine

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021