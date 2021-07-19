Amitabh Bachchan recites poem for ‘Chehre’ title sequence

Adv.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is an excited man. Amitabh Bachchan, whose baritone brought to life the poetry of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar in classics like ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ and ‘Silsila’ will shoot on July 19, to recite a poem written by Rumy Jafry for his upcoming film, ‘Chehre’.

In April this year, composers Vishal-Shekhar had recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague. Says Pandit,” Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune beautifully. And now Amit ji will lend his matchless voice and add another dimension altogether to the track. He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all. And I am looking forward to seeing how he delivers the poem because it is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

He also praised the music and added, “The film’s theme, its suspense and mysterious elements all come together wonderfully in the score and now Amit ji will add his own magic to it.”

Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Emran Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.