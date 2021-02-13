ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay set

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a photo of himself enjoying a glass of nimbu paani on the sets of his forthcoming film MayDay. The veteran actor looks dapper in leather jacket and a pair of shades.

“Neebu paani dhoop mein, Chashma jacket shoot mein; Kahan hai ye aur kaun si hai pata chale kuch der mein!” tweeted Big B.

MayDay, co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn, is currently being shot outdoors, although Big B did not reveal the location of shoot.

Fans of the actor flooded the comments section of his tweet with adjectives like gorgeous, amazing, dashing, super cool, and killer looks.

MayDay is pitched as an edge-of-the-seat drama that reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh in the cast.

–IANS

abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

