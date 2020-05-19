Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan reveals where he wants to go on his bicycle

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has disclosed where he wants to go on his bicycle!

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan reveals where he wants to go on his bicycle 1
In a new video Big B has shared on Instagram as well as Twitter, a man is seen riding a bicycle on water with a reflection of clouds beneath.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares important insights about life amid lockdown

A few mountains can also be seen in the background.

“I want to go there .. on my bicycle,” Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan currently awaits the release of “Gulabo Sitabo” on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The quirky dramedy has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of “Piku” fame.

The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, with whom Bachchan worked in “Piku”.

“Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

