Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan shares a gem on acting

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has shared his wisdom about acting on his latest post on Instagram.

In an Instagram picture Big B posted, he looks dapper in formal suit and points at his figure that is dressed as a politician in khadi Nehru jacket, matching kadi cap and a deep pink kurta.

“An actor is a fool for God! Stop explaining yourself. Shut up and act!” he wrote.

Big B will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

He recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

–IANS

dc/vnc

