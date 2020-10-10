Advtg.
Amitabh Bachchan shares his work schedule

By Glamsham Editorial
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has shared his busy work schedule with fans on social media.

Big B posted an Instagram picture from a recording studio, where he is seen sitting in front of a mic and looking at a screen. He wears a tracksuit and a face mask.

“At work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. and after that here at recording ..” he wrote alongside the image.

The veteran, who turns 78 on Sunday, is all set to star in a new multi-lingual mega project co-starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. The multi-lingual film is backed by the South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies, popular for projects such as “Mahanati”, “Agni Parvatam” and “Indra”.

This is the first time Prabhas collaborates with Big B or Deepika. The two Bollywood stars have earlier worked together in the films “Aarakshan” and “Piku”.

Big B’s other upcoming projects are Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.  –ians/dc/vnc

