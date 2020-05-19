Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan shares important insights about life amid lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan a few important insights about life, including "a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff".

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh-Bachchan shares insight about life
Amitabh-Bachchan shares insight about life
Advertisement

The lockdown has given Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan a few important insights about life, including “a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff”.

The actor blogged: “In extreme conditions and circumstances, the human develops and experiments with alternatives that , to say the least , are sufficient to get the work done ..”

Also read: Why Sonakshi Sinha misses going to work?

Advertisement

“not to its optimum but within range and within acceptance .. this is a quality that comes to all of us…”, Amitabh Bachchan continued.

“the innovation steps in with great ideas and inventions and we muster enough courage and guile to accomplish any obstacle that may come or way..

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan further added “Yes .. we have become accustomed to a certain routine that was prevalent before and perhaps we became comfortable with it , never thinking of an alternative .. until .. the need for it came and came suddenly..”

“There really is so much to do, which we never did on our own ..”

Advertisement

“but how wonderful to be able to do it now .. a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff ..”

“clean up the room, the bathroom , the work area .. do the laundry .. the essentials all to do .. its all such a joy and”

“.. and .. most importantly .. YOU GET TO KNOW WHAT THE STAFF AND THE HIRE WAS GOING THROUGH WHEN THEY WERE DOING THE WORK THAT YOU ARE DOING NOW … and appreciate their effort and hours of work ..”

“Each day is a learning.. each day is a new awakening.” wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his blog.

Advertisement
Previous articleFlorida Georgia Line ‘Second Guessing’ Song Lyrics
Next articleSara Ali Khan shares throwback pictures from her graduation day

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Yeh Rishta’s Shivangi Joshi gets a surprise birthday call from Rajan Shahi and Ye Ristha team!

News Pooja Tiwari -
Gone seem to be the days when you could party like crazy on your birthday. As the country faces a lockdown, everyone...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan reveals where he wants to go on his bicycle

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has disclosed where he wants to go on his bicycle!
Read more

Urvashi Rautela urges people amid the lockdown to not neglect stray animals

News Glamsham Editorial -
Urvashi Rautela has been keeping herself busy amid lockdown as she regularly updates her social media handle
Read more

Collective Soul ‘Shine’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Shine by Collective Soul
Read more

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pictures from her graduation day

News Glamsham Editorial -
Sara Ali Khan as she recalled her graduation from Columbia University four years ago on this day.
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020