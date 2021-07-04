Amitabh Bachchan shares poem urging fans to prevent Covid

Adv.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan shared a poem urging his fans and followers to take precaution against coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the poem written in Hindi that read: “T 3955 – सुनो सुनो ऐ दुनिया वालों : ये virus घर ढूँड रहा है ; और उसका घर है इंसान के फेपड़े,lungs !!! ख़बरदार ! दरवाज़े खिड़कियाँ सब बंद कर दो !!! घर में घुसने ना दो उसे ! mask पहनो, और दूरी बनाए रक्खो दूसरों से, भीड़ से, party से !! और हाँ, हाथ-वाथ धोते रहना बराबर ! ok !(Listen Oh residents of the world; this virus is looking for home, and it resides inside human lungs! Beware! Keep all the doors and windows shut and don’t let it enter its home! Wear a mask and maintain safe distance from other people, from crowd, and from parties! And yes keep washing your hands repeatedly! Ok!)”

Just a few days ago on National Doctors’ Day, Big B had tweeted words of gratitude for doctors for their selfless service especially during the ongoing pandemic.

He had written: “On National Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity.”