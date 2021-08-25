Amitabh Bachchan was attracted to story of 'Chehre'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the big screen after a long gap in mystery thriller ‘Chehre’. He says the story of the film is what led him to accept the project.

The superstar revealed what attracted him to sign up for ‘Chehre’, “The story of ‘Chehre’ has been with Rumyji since quite some time and he used to always tell me that he wanted to narrate it to me, whenever we would meet. When I heard it, I immediately decided that I would be a part of this film.”

The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry.

“People generally assume that if it’s a Rumy Jaffry film it would be a comedy, but that wasn’t so! Such a subject or topic was not something that Rumy had chosen before, and now that he has, I am very happy to have been a part of it,” he added.

‘Chehre’s cast also includes Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The movie will portray Big B and Emraan Hashmi pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment.

‘Chehre’ will be released in cinemas on August 27.

–IANS

eka/kr