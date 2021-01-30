ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan: The world has become a ‘masked wonder’

By Glamsham Editorial
Amitabh Bachchan all masked up
The world has become a masked wonder, feels Amitabh Bachchan. His observation comes at a time when masking up before stepping out has become the new normal amid the Covid pandemic. 

“The world has become a masked wonder. Each one in the human universe and at times some not so human be reminiscent of Zorro the masked wonder ; or the Lone Ranger for the times of the comics,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a blog post.

Big B took to his blog to further express how difficult it has become these days to recognise people’s faces or understand facial expressions when they are wearing a mask. 

He wrote: “The recognition of the friends all gone… there is an undisclosed distance between us all .. and unless it is work orientated the distinction of recognition remains a mystery .. not knowing what the one conversing with you is in fact having the right expression or not .. barring of course the give away from the lighted mask of mine in my recent acquisition.”

Talking about his “recent acquisition”, the veteran actor flaunted his new mask on social media on Republic Day. The mask has lights near the mouthpiece, which blink as he speaks!  –ians/abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

