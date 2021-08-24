Amitabh doesn't act like a superstar on set, says director Rumy Jafry

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Director Rumy Jafry is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Opening up on his experience of directing Amitabh in the film, Rumy Jafry told IANS: “‘Chehre’ is my fourth film with Amitabh Bachchan ji. I have worked with him in two films – one as a writer and one as a director. He is so disciplined, dedicated and involved that there is absolutely no stress for the director on the set. You will not feel that such a senior actor, a superstar is present on your set. He is always on time, very hardworking and doesn’t interfere with the director’s work.”

Talking about the rest of the cast members of ‘Chehre’, the director added: “For any director, this is a “dream cast”. There are great legendary actors. Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Dhritiman Chatterjee, they are all great actors and the experience has been wonderful. Their discipline, involvement with the characters, dialogue delivery, rehearsals, I did not have to worry about anything because of these actors. Each of them has given their best performance.”

The film is releasing in theatres amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes the director excited as well as a little nervous.

He said: “I am excited but nervous also to be honest. Because, I have tried to work on this kind of a subject for the first time. Also, theatres have been shut across the nation due to Covid, which makes me a little more nervous. We have made the film with a lot of hard work and passion. Hope people will appreciate it.”

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty, ‘Chehre’ hits theatres on August 27.

–IANS

abh/kr