Amol Parashar: A well-told story can be a great escape

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANSlife) Actor Amol Parashar, whose work spans theatre, web, cinema and even audio, says that a well-told story can be a great escape, and transport you to a different world altogether.

The ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ actor recently lent his voice to Sleep Stories by Mindhouse – a meditation-based mental wellness company. Positioned as bedtime stories for adults, the collection spans a healthy mix of genres, including classic folk tales reimagined, nature visualizations, and a few original fiction stories, giving users a wide and varied set of tales to choose from Rahul Bose, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amol Parashar.

An IANSlife chat with him:

The lockdown was a particularly shaky time for usually scheduled lives, including sleep issues. Did you have a similar experience?

Amol: The early days of lockdown were definitely a bit hard to navigate. But I was very busy just before that, so it was nice to get a bit of a break, and have some time to myself. Having said that, I know a lot of people have gone through tremendous stress through this period, so it’s nice to be able to contribute towards helping them sleep better with the Mindhouse Sleep Stories.

They were great fun to work on! I worked on a couple of nature visualizations, one original fiction story, plus a retelling of Hansel & Gretel. Since the stories are meant to help people sleep and feel calmer, I just tried to be as soothing as I possibly could with my delivery. I’d urge everybody to download the Mindhouse app and check them out, and hope the stories help them sleep better!

You work closely with stories. What do you think is the effect of good storytelling on listeners/viewers?

Amol: I think a well-told story can be a great escape, and transport you to a different world altogether. Storytelling is an art, and you can always tell when it’s done right.

Bedtime stories for children are part of almost all cultures. Your thoughts.

Amol: It’s a beautiful tradition, and I have such fond memories of stories like these from my own childhood too! In fact, my love for them is what attracted me to the project.

Audio content is slowly dawning on the Indian content horizon. Your thoughts on the medium, and if you see yourself doing more.

Amol: I think there’s loads of potential in the medium, especially with the talent we have in this country. I’m a fan of audio content for sure, and can definitely see myself doing more of it in the future – maybe even the next volume of Sleep Stories for Mindhouse!

What helps you keep calm and focused? How do you unwind after a long day?

Amol: Honestly, I enjoy just relaxing at home. My schedules keep me quite busy, so I try to make sure I get as much sleep as I can.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

–IANS

sj/pg/khz/bg