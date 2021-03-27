Amol Parashar impresses Subhash Ghai, signed for his next

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts next under the Mukta Searchlight Films along with Zee Studios today announced the signing of actor Amol Parashar for their next project ’36 Farmhouse’.

A very impressed about Amol, Subhash Ghai said, “I am very impressed with this new breed of actors… Amol Parashar read our script in one go as if he had written it.” It appears that the quality of the new age actors is impressing the veteran filmmakers.

Mr. Ghai further went on the congratulate the young talent on being a part of his new project. He said, “I am really impressed by this new star and congratulations to him on signing our film 36 Farmhouse as lead which is a comedy thriller being produced by us and which will go on floors very Soon”, also revealing that 36 Farmhouse starring Amol Parashar in the lead is a comedy thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will be announcing the other cast shortly. Wait and watch”, Ghai signed off.

Amol Parashar is better known for is his portrayal of Chitvan Sharma in the web series TVF Tripling. The character is one of the most popular characters on the Indian internet. Later, Amol went on to do multiple other web shows in a variety of different genres. He has also featured in films like ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, and Traffic, a Hindi remake of a Malayalam thriller. Amol Parashar awaits release of his debut film as a main lead with Vishesh Films.

In 2003, Mukta Arts produced low budget movies under the banner of Mukta searchlight films like Iqbal, Joggers Park, Rahul and Black and White. It won a National Award for IQBAL as best film on other social issues in 2006.