ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Amrita Puri starts shooting for 'Four More Shots Please! 3'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Amrita Puri started the shoot of popular series Four More Shots Please! 3 from Saturday. She is glad that the long wait is finally over.

Talking about joining the team again, she told IANS, “It’s been a long wait! We were supposed to start shooting last summer but Covid-19 threw the whole world’s plans out of the window. It was amazing to meet the ‘Four More Shots Please’ family again.”

Amrita added, “We have been working together since 2017, so there is a superb comfort level and rapport with the cast and producers. The only thing that changes with every season is the director and that makes it all the more fun. To see how different directors interpret the character and how they like to approach your scenes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress was seen in the previous seasons playing the role of Kavya Arora. Besides getting a chance to work with the same team again, Amrita is also excited about something else.

“What makes me feel really good about being a part of ‘Four More Shots Please’ is that it is run by women. The producers, director, DoP, and writers are all women. It’s really empowering,” said the actress.

Last seen in “Jeet Ki Zid”, Amrita will also be seen in another web-series with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amala Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLaurence Fishburne joins 'The School For Good and Evil' cast
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Study reveals severity of Covid using imaging

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 14 (IANS) A team of researchers has found a visual correlation between the severity of Covid-19 in the lungs using...
Read more
Technology

Gamma oryzanol can prevent cytokine storm in Covid patients: Experts

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Using gamma oryzanol -- a powerful antioxidant -- in supplement form on Covid-19 patients with obesity can significantly prevent...
Read more
Technology

Tesla’s California factory saw 450 Covid cases last year

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 14 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla factory in the state of California saw 450 Covid-19 cases till December 2020 after it...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021