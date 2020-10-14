Advtg.
Bollywood News

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are expecting their first baby

Amrita Rao was has not officially announced her pregnancy, nor posted a pic from any of her social-media accounts

By Glamsham Editorial
After Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma announced their pregnancies with adorable baby-bump pics. And now, it’s the turn of fame Amrita Rao to join them.

She made her screen debut in Ab Ke Baras, for which she was nominated for the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award in 2003. One of her most popular roles was in the romance film Vivah.

Amrita’s roles in Welcome to Sajjanpur and Main Hoon Na earned her a Stardust Best Actress Award and a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award nomination respectively.

She has been called “Bollywood’s quintessential girl next-door” by various media outlets. The Times of India named Rao one of its “50 Most Desirable Women of 2011.”

Legendary Painter M. F. Husain pronounced Amrita Rao as his 2nd muse 11 years after he painted Madhuri Dixit and made several paintings dedicated to the actress’s role in Vivah.

A now-viral photo from RJ Anmol and his wife Amrita is pregnant with their first child. 

Amrita Rao has not officially announced her pregnancy, nor posted a pic from any of her social-media accounts, one of her fan clubs got their hands on a picture with the actress and her husband, RJ Anmol, wherein her baby-bump is clear as day.

Check out Amrita Rao’s baby bump picture below: 

