Amrita Rao nostalgic about shooting for Vivah in Lonavala

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Amrita Rao, on Tuesday got nostalgic while talking about her 2006 film Vivah, which co-starred Shahid Kapoor. The actress revealed that she was 19 years when she worked in the film.

Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol were recently blessed with their first child, and while they have been busy with their newborn son Veer over the past few days, Amrita took out time to reminisce about the film she considers special.

On her verified Instagram account, Amrita shared a throwback still from the film’s shoot in Lonavala.

Advtg.

“A Film that continues to become the Darling of the Nation. Thank you Sooraj ji. There are films and then there are Rajshri Films !! @rajshrifilms you continue to Celebrate Indian traditions and emotions like No one else,” Amrita wrote.

Recalling her experience from shooting for the film, the actress wrote: “I Remember this day was the last day of shoot.. We shot at a waterfall in Lonavala…I was all of 19 and totally surrendered in good faith of my most wonderful director Sooraj Barjatya …No one like him !!! I knew this was a Big Film but that it would reach this far in the hearts of the audience comes as a wonderful blessing.”

Amrita also spoke of the film’s success on television and OTT. She added: “On TV #Vivah has already broken the record of being the most played weekend movie. This film recently released on Netfilx and trended in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan at No 1.”

Advtg.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, romantic family drama “Vivah” also featured Anupam Kher, Alok Nath and Seema Biswas in key roles.

–IANS

abh/vnc