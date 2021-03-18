Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol introduce their son Veer

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Amrita Rao who delivered a baby boy on 1st November last year, has been over the moon with the new addition to her family. The couple disclosed the baby’s name through a post sometime back, as they named him Veer. Now, RJ Anmol posted a cute picture of the family and we can’t take our eyes off the cuteness that the picture is loaded with.

Talking about the name Veer, Amrita revealed, “Anmol & I are both very patriotic & the name ‘Veer’ was his first choice I loved it almost immediately.”

The couple has been talking about being hands on parents and spending time with their son.

On asking how has been the experience of motherhood especially with no help around, Amrita says, “Balancing Veer with my work meetings, days are shorter, nights are longer, clothes shabbier …but being a first hand mom is the only way to know your baby like no one else. I feel stronger, wiser & proud I took the challenge.”

The actress plans to return to work soon with a few endorsements and a film to be announced soon.