Amruta Khanvilkar to play Maratha commander's wife in historical film

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ fame Amruta Khanvilkar will be playing a historical character for the first time in ‘Har Har Mahadev’ starring Sharad Kelkar in the lead role of Baji Prabhu Deshpande – the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The actress said she had to drape a 10 yard sari and shoot without even going to the washroom.

Amruta plays the role of Baji Prabhu’s wife Sonabai Deshpande in the movie. She said: “The role of Sonabai Deshpande in ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is the first historic character that I have played ever in my life, and with a historic character comes great responsibility because you cannot imagine things on your own.”

Amruta has been part of the Marathi industry and also did a number of Bollywood movies including ‘Raazi’, ‘Malang’ and more. The actress shares how she prepared for her role which involved a proper research for playing a historical character.

“You have to study the character, and how the nuances of a character must be you have to do research and when it’s an intricate historical character you have to play it to the tee, and for that having a no makeup look and wearing a 9-10 yard saree, I have to drape it for the whole day I was not able to use the washroom after wearing it.”

“Many responsibilities come along when you play any historic character and for that, I am getting a lot of accolades,” concluded.

—IANS

ila/kvd