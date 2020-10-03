Home Bollywood News

Amyra Dastur: Rape is becoming a consistent crime

By Glamsham Editorial
Amyra Dastur questioning the role of the police
Amyra Dastur with mouth shut (pic courtesy: instagram)
Amyra Dastur has reacted to the brutal incident of alleged gangrape and murder of a woman that has occurred in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, questioning the role of the police in providing protection to women. The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Saturday to voice her concern.

“So it takes a woman’s death to register a case? What is happening to India?! Why can’t the POLICE protect us? Why is RAPE becoming a consistent crime? Why are the number of Rapes increasing?! Why aren’t men more afraid of brutality and abuse towards women? WHY?!” Amyra tweeted on Saturday.

The actress’ tweet came in response to a news item that a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur town was found hanging on October 2 after being allegedly gangraped. The victim had visited the police station on September 28 to register a complaint but was refused by the police. However, the police has registered a case after her death.

Amyra’s tweet comes at a time when back to back incidents of gangrape have been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, Balrampur and Rajasthan over the past few days.

Recently, the actress tweeted reacting to the Hathras gangrape demanding that the rapists be hanged.

“I truly hope this happens & @Uppolice catch those sick men soon! It took #Nirbhaya 7 years to see justice unfold as the rapists were hanged. I pray Manisha receives the same outcome but far more quickly. Justice cannot be delayed! #JusticeForManishaValmiki #HangHathrasRapists,” Amyra had tweeted on Thursday. –ians

